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This is a big deal today - American Electric Power v. Connecticut, 564 U.S. 410. Every justice agreed. Congress passed the CLEAN AIR ACT, and once Congress writes the rules for something, judges don’t get to invent a second set of rules on the same subject. Boulder’s answer is to file the same complaint under Colorado law instead of federal law and hope that makes it a different case. Let’s watch this case closely folks!

A state doesn’t get to write rules for pollution coming from somewhere else. In 1987 the Court decided International Paper v. Ouellette, 479 U.S. 481. A New York mill was fouling a lake and Vermont wanted to sue under Vermont’s nuisance law. The Court said Vermont could sue, but only under New York’s law, because the state where the pollution starts sets the standard. Apply that here and Colorado doesn’t get to set the standard for a refinery in Texas, a tanker in the Gulf, or a coal plant in India.

Somebody has to be the cause, and here everybody is. Boulder has to show these companies caused the harm in Boulder, which is a different question from whether they added to a global average. If selling a legal, federally approved fuel makes a company liable for a fire in Colorado, the same reasoning reaches every trucking firm, every airline, every gas furnace, and everybody reading this who drove somewhere today. Judges are supposed to sort that out before a jury is ever seated.

Twelve people in Boulder would be writing energy policy for the planet. Texas wasn’t in the courtroom. Neither was India. A verdict here sets a price that everyone else pays, and nobody elected the jury that set it. Welcome to Globalism 101. The Globalists are on the loose! Watch out because this could affect the world.

The justices aren’t sure they belong here either. The second question they agreed to decide is whether the Court has statutory and Article III jurisdiction at all. Look at the road this case took — removed to federal court, sent back to state court, affirmed by the Tenth Circuit in 2020, sent back again after BP v. Baltimore in 2021, affirmed again in 2022, review denied April 2023, preemption denied in Colorado June 2024, affirmed 5 to 2 by the Colorado Supreme Court. Eight years of arguing over venue, and the Court is still asking whether it’s allowed to be the one answering.

Justice Samuel Alito recused himself on 28 September. That leaves eight justices. A 4-4 split affirms Colorado with no opinion and no precedent, and Boulder’s case goes back to state court binding nobody but Boulder.

Pray for the tie. A clean win for Boulder in the SUPREME COURT binds every court in the United States, and the abatement-fund model gets copied into every county that wants a climate budget and somebody else to pay for it. That’s the linchpin. One opinion out of Washington and it’s settled everywhere, for everyone, without a single ballot cast.

Argument is today October 5, 2026. The opinion lands by the end of June. The thing to watch for is whether the Court writes an opinion at all, because an affirmance with no reasoning behind it protects you better than anything either side could write.

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