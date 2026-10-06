Stop Agenda 2030's Newsletter

Stop Agenda 2030’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Oct 6

Like Amy….I am proud to be a paid subscriber 😘

Thank you for your work IoJ.

Blessings from Australia.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Interest of Justice and others
Tara Eve's avatar
Tara Eve
Oct 6Edited

Thank you for the very important update! Are you sure you’re not a lawyer? 🤍

And is there any action that we can take, or just stay informed for now?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Interest of Justice and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stop Agenda 2030 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture