Stop Agenda 2030's Newsletter

Stop Agenda 2030’s Newsletter

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Becky Knight's avatar
Becky Knight
Mar 3, 2025

He must outlaw the Chemtrails they’re still spraying

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Dr. Moral Warrior
Feb 27, 2025

This is great, but much more needs to be done. We have at least one generation who believes climate change caused by humans is real and is a threat to their survival. This needs to be undone asap. Truth needs to be spread far and wide. The climate change & Co2 lies have been going on since they came up with the idea in the 60/70s. There are numerous evil groups behind this.

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