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Stop Agenda 2030’s Newsletter

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Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
Oct 13

Find painful, inconvenient ways to track and tax private planes OR leave us all the hell alone!

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1 reply by Interest of Justice
Darla Smith's avatar
Darla Smith
Oct 14

Gates is a fkn psycho period!!! I'm so tired of his bullshit I can't see straight! His ridiculous analogys and all his fkn lies are old as time. Fir God's sake take him out already!!!

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7 replies by Interest of Justice and others
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