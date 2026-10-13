A year after he said climate change won’t end humanity [the truth], the billionaire is selling “contrail rerouting as a cheap climate win”. Free software today, priced emissions tomorrow. Here’s how the scheme & scam works.

Welcome to Bill Gates’s delusions and his contrail rerouting, the con of all cons.

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Bill Gates has found a new enemy, and it’s a cloud.

In a LinkedIn post on October 12, the Microsoft founder announced that the white lines behind airplanes are “a significant contributor to climate change.” He wants airlines to reroute flights so those lines don’t form. He calls it “an affordable climate win.” His math says it could wipe out “up to two percent of all global warming” for about a dollar or two a ton.

And he opened the whole thing by telling you not to worry. Contrails aren’t chemtrails, he says. “They’re just clouds.”

So let’s follow that logic. They’re just clouds, and harmless. They’re also so dangerous to the planet that a global network of airlines, air traffic controllers and governments needs to start steering around them. That’s a lot of planning for something that’s “just clouds.”

The obfuscation — Read his own description closely. Gates admits “most contrails dissipate quickly.” The ones he’s after linger for hours and spread into a white haze across the sky. And by his own account, each one forms on “the tiny soot particles that come out of the plane’s engine.”

First of all, these are mostly Chemtrails and NOT CON-trails.. Secondly, that soot isn’t harmless. MIT researchers estimated in 2010 that pollution from planes at cruising altitude causes about 8,000 premature deaths a year. A 2015 MIT-led study put aviation’s total at about 16,000. The EPA ruled in 2023 that lead from small planes endangers public health. In 2020 a Delta jet dumped fuel on four Los Angeles elementary schools. So when Gates calls the lingering trails “just clouds,” he’s leaving out what’s inside them. People have been photographing that haze for twenty years and getting the same brush-off. Now the richest climate activist on earth says it’s a big enough problem to reroute the world’s airlines, and he still won’t tell you what’s in it.

The man who wanted to dim the sun — Gates isn’t new to the sky business. He helped fund Harvard’s SCoPEx project, a plan to release particles into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight. Harvard shut it down in March 2024 after years of public opposition. Florida passed a law in 2025 banning geoengineering and weather modification outright, and the EPA put up pages on contrails and geoengineering the same year. People aren’t imagining that someone wants to change the sky. Gates paid for the research.

The messenger problem — Gates admits it himself. “I am an imperfect messenger to write about this topic. I fly in private planes, after all.” His fix is to make sure his own private flights avoid warming contrails, burn sustainable aviation fuel, and “fully offset” his family’s emissions. That’s the billionaire version of climate action. You pay more and fly the long way around. He buys offsets and keeps the jet.

The flip-flop — In October 2025, Gates published a memo saying climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise,” and Fortune reported he was urging people to drop the doomsday outlook. Twelve months later he’s back with a new fix for the sky for a “climate win”. The emergency changes. The man selling the solution never does.

Free today, rules tomorrow — Here’s the part to watch out for. Gates says the nonprofit he helped start, Contrails.org, gives its routing software away for free. He also admits the real problem is that airlines have no business reason to use it. Then he says he hopes contrail avoidance “will become part of the air traffic modernization process that’s happening in countries around the world right now.”

Translation: When people won’t do something voluntarily, it gets written into the system to force more Gates software monopolization on us all.

Chemtrails called Contrails?

Do these look like CON-trails or Chemtrails to you?

From Gates “Contrails” site:

These lines look a LOT like Chemtrails - Just saying… They may not be mere CON-trails… Bill Gates puts the CON in CON-trails?

Europe is already on its way. Under the EU’s emissions trading rules, airlines have had to monitor and report their non-CO2 effects, contrails included, since January 2025. The law also sets up a review by 2027 on whether to put a price on them. The UK government is backing “Operation Blue Skies,” where air traffic control will adjust some flights over the Atlantic this winter. Gates says so himself.

First you measure it. Then you report it. Then you price it. Then the ticket costs more, and the routes get decided by a model a billionaire’s nonprofit wrote.

Where Agenda 2030 comes in — UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 calls for “urgent action to combat climate change.” Every new climate “win” becomes another reason to manage one more part of ordinary life, from what you eat to how you travel. Now it’s how high your plane flies. None of it ever comes with an off switch.

The only good part of his plan — Rerouting planes away from the lingering trails is the one idea here worth keeping. People have called them chemtrails for years, and they’re not safe for humans. By Gates’s own account they form on engine soot, and aviation pollution is tied to an estimated 16,000 early deaths a year. Nobody wants to fly through that haze, and nobody wants to live under it.

So here’s the question for the richest climate activist on earth. He’ll steer airlines around the trails to protect the planet’s temperature. Will he pay to steer them away from the people underneath? He offsets his own family’s flights. Will he cover the families breathing what comes down?

Better yet, will he fight the trails instead of managing them? Why not come clean and just tell the public exactly what’s in them, and help stop spraying humanity like pests?

Gates ended his post by marveling that “for just a dollar or two per ton, we can get rid of something that makes the world hotter.” He means the clouds. We’d suggest the private jets, if there really were a climate problem, which is just a scam anyhow.

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Stop Agenda 2030 is a global social benefit project organized by Interest of Justice