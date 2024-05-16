Stop Agenda 2030’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Bill Gates Contrail Con - He flies private, and now he wants your airline to steer around contrails to save the planet? Watch & share the…
A year after he said climate change won’t end humanity, the billionaire is selling “contrail rerouting as a cheap climate win”. Free software today…
Oct 13
•
Interest of Justice
29
18
13
Supreme Court hears the climate case today that could let one Colorado jury set energy costs for every state - Agenda 2030 Alert!
Boulder wants a court-ordered climate fund, and whoever wins writes the rule for all fifty states. Here comes the fight for the Agenda 2030 climate scam…
Oct 6
•
Interest of Justice
35
12
9
May 2024
DeSantis Leads The Way & Signs Bill ELIMINATING The Term ‘Climate Change’ From State Law | He Had To Remove “The Potential of Global Climate…
The legislation deletes more than 50 lines of previous state statutes dealing with climate change. Way to go DeSantis. Now whats up with stopping the…
May 16, 2024
•
Stop Agenda 2030
2,225
245
425
November 2022
Coming soon
This is Stop Agenda 2030's Newsletter, a newsletter about Stop the United Nations Agenda 2030 Global Takeover.
Nov 14, 2022
•
Stop Agenda 2030
31
11
© 2026 Stop Agenda 2030
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts